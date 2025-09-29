Stories of care extended by Shree Geeta Bhavan Trust in Chennai

CHENNAI: In continuation of facilitating artificial limbs, for the third year, to 253 individuals on September 22, Shree Geeta Bhavan Trust extended its efforts towards empowering society and keeping up with its founding principle — offering social work, healthcare, and educational assistance to “differently abled and weaker sections of society”.

On Saturday, the trust joined hands with Arogyabharathi Tamilnadu and Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, and conducted Seva Tharangini, a women’s health camp at Shree Geeta Bhavan Hall.

Dr Usha Vishwanath, director of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Dr Sneha Sethumadhavan, consultant gynaecologist, from Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, and Dr KB Hariharan, general physician, screened 204 attendees.

Most of these women belonged to an informal settlement. “The camp is to create awareness and educate women on key health concerns related to breast cancer, gynaecological issues, and others,” shared Manu Goel, managing trustee of the Trust.

At the camp, the consultation followed by handing out mediccation was done free of cost. Further financial aid for follow-ups, operations, and treatment, is also provided by the Trust.

The charitable trust exclusively announced their upcoming projects, which include conducting a blood donation camp requested by the Government Hospital for Women and Children in Egmore — for the second year — to support women who experience severe blood loss during caesarean deliveries. “We are targeting 300 ml of blood to be collected per person from 150 individuals,” adds the trustee.

The Trust also aims to construct 13 homes for transgender individuals in Pollachi and is working towards the goal.