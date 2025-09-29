Traffic diversions in place on September 30; October 5, 6 for Ayudha Pooja festival

CHENNAI: The Tambaram city police has announced traffic diversions to manage congestion during the Ayudha Pooja festival on September 30, October 5 and 6.

A release from the Tambaram police commissionerate said that in coordination with the Greater Chennai Police and the Avadi Police Commissionerate, heavy vehicles from Chennai and Avadi will be diverted at Poonamallee via Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai and Tirukovilur before rejoining GST Road. Similarly, vehicles going towards Tambaram from Maduravoyal will be rerouted through Sriperumbudur, while those from Kancheepuram (via Walajabad) will be diverted at the Oragadam junction.

Vehicles coming from Chengalpattu and Singaperumal Kovil will be diverted through Kancheepuram and Sriperumbudur towards Bengaluru highway before entering Chennai from 2 pm on October 5 to 4 pm on October 6.

Trucks stranded at the Irumbuliyur bridge will be diverted via Vandalur Outer Ring Road.

People heading to Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Nagapattinam and nearby districts are advised to use OMR and ECR. Southern Railway will be operating special local trains, while 2,430 special buses will run from Kilambakkam bus terminus between September 26 and 30.