Eco-friendly celebrations through the 5 senses

Sight

Saying no to crackers is most vital in the day and age we live in. Light up your spaces with handcrafted terracotta lamps with ghee or oil. This choice not only keeps our pets safer and secured but also lights up the homes of the local artisans, making the lamps with happiness. The golden ambiance created by these lamps is unmatched by any electrical lights available. Furthermore, the floral décor that adds colour to our lives while keeping the celebrations rooted to nature can’t be missed this Deepavali. Bamboo lanterns are a great addition to keep things chic. The steady, gentle light achieved using eco-friendly decorations creates a soothing visual treat.