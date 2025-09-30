Is city monsoon-ready, question councillors

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon round the corner, the councillors said the machines meant for tackling flooding, including ‘Shaktiman’ used for tree pruning and lifting, jet rodding vehicles and super sucker machines, are poorly maintained and are in a state of disrepair.

During the corporation council meeting on Monday, Raja Anbazhagan, councillor of ward 141 and member of the appointment committee, told the council that he had requested for jet rodding machines on multiple occasions but was never made available.

Ward 54 councillor P Sriramulu said he had repeatedly requested for super sucker machines to clear obstructions in the storm water drains ahead of the monsoon, only to be told that the machines are currently unavailable for use.

However, without addressing the allegation of the machines being in poor condition, corporation commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, in his response said he would make arrangements for the obstructions to be cleared ‘manually’ In July this year, the super sucker machines, ironically, were introduced to minimise manual intervention, and to clean the stretches between two manholes where deploying men is not feasible. The civic body has earlier said in the first phase, two vehicles have been deployed for each zone at `10 crore, which will be increased based on requirements.

Councillors also noted despite spending crores on the procurement of these machines, there is a need for proper maintenance of these machines.

Mayor R Priya noted a detailed reply on the issue was sought from the mechanical department, and assured that the machines will be immediately made available in proper condition.