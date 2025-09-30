Is city monsoon-ready, question councillors

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon round the corner, the councillors said the machines meant for tackling flooding, including ‘Shaktiman’ used for tree pruning and lifting, jet rodding vehicles and super sucker machines, are poorly maintained and are in a state of disrepair.
During the corporation council meeting on Monday, Raja Anbazhagan, councillor of ward 141 and member of the appointment committee, told the council that he had requested for jet rodding machines on multiple occasions but was never made available.
Ward 54 councillor P Sriramulu said he had repeatedly requested for super sucker machines to clear obstructions in the storm water drains ahead of the monsoon, only to be told that the machines are currently unavailable for use.
However, without addressing the allegation of the machines being in poor condition, corporation commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, in his response said he would make arrangements for the obstructions to be cleared ‘manually’ In July this year, the super sucker machines, ironically, were introduced to minimise manual intervention, and to clean the stretches between two manholes where deploying men is not feasible. The civic body has earlier said in the first phase, two vehicles have been deployed for each zone at `10 crore, which will be increased based on requirements.
Councillors also noted despite spending crores on the procurement of these machines, there is a need for proper maintenance of these machines.
Mayor R Priya noted a detailed reply on the issue was sought from the mechanical department, and assured that the machines will be immediately made available in proper condition.
No salary yet
Speaking at the council meeting on Monday, G Shanthakumari, the standing committee chairperson (health) of the corporation, said silt catch pit cleaners have not yet received their salaries for the month of August. She pointed out each ward has been assigned five such workers, many of whom depend entirely on their monthly wages for their livelihood. Delaying their payments, she warned, would only worsen their financial hardship.
She added the issue is not limited to silt catch pit cleaners. Even sanitary workers temporarily hired by the corporation through self-help groups are facing salary delays, with payments often being released only by the middle of the month.
Raja Anbazhagan, councillor of Ward 141, pointed out around 10 sanitary workers involved in school sanitation work in his ward are yet to receive their salaries for August. He also noted their July salaries were released only this month. Responding to the concerns, GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran acknowledged that there had been a delay but assured the council that the issue has now been resolved and will be released on time going forward.
Several councillors also raised concerns about the Padmavati contractor, who is currently handling cleanliness work at the TNUHDB tenements. They noted the contractor lacks adequate manpower, resulting in uncleared waste in these areas.