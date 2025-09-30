Sonnet of Samsara: A dialogue with space and self

This also means that the performance itself has grown and evolved with time, from its first staging at the festival and at a mansion in Thiruvananthapuram to the last stage it occupied in the UK. The concept was interpreted by local dancers in the UK, taking on a fresh dimension. “Jay has staged the performance with only two dancers from India and the rest being local dancers from different parts of the UK through workshops. A completely new form of the same performance was presented,” he says.

In its Chennai iteration, the show brings together nine dancers, three musicians — live percussion and mizhavu — various environmental songs, and a recorded track by singer MD Pallavi. Vijay shares, “In live performances, the audience’s energy completely imbues the performance with unique qualities. The energy of the show itself is very unique. And we are looking forward to presenting it and finding the energy ourselves in Chennai.”

In the city, the performance — a celebration to mark Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts’ silver jubilee — is spread across three days: a site performance at DakshinaChitra on October 3, a formal stage performance at Music Academy on October 4, and a lecture presentation at the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) on October 6. Jayachandran says, “At DakshinaChitra, it is more of paying homage to the surrounding, the nature, from all we have come, and how it has evolved over time with humans entering different phases in life — childhood, adolescent, adulthood and beyond,” and Vijay adds, “At ACJ, the lecture talks about the journey of this performance, telling the audience about how it came to be, how it was developed, the intricacies of the movement vocabularies and the influences that went into the show.”

As the lights, music, and movements come together, ‘Sonnet of Samsara’ is set to transform the space and create dialogue, not only between the performer and the audience but also the space, each time renewing itself in the process.