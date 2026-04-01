Is it hunger or craving?

Cravings are often dismissed as simple indulgences or lack of willpower, but growing evidence in nutrition science suggests that some cravings, especially those that are sudden and intense, may reflect underlying physiological needs. The human body has complex regulatory systems that signal hunger, satiety, and even specific nutrient requirements. When certain nutrients are insufficient, these signals can sometimes be interpreted as cravings for particular foods.

One commonly discussed example is the craving for sugary foods or beverages. While this is frequently attributed to habit or emotional triggers, research indicates that fluctuations in blood glucose and micronutrient deficiencies may also play a role. Nutrients such as magnesium and calcium are essential for cellular energy production (ATP synthesis), nerve transmission, and muscle function. Low magnesium levels, in particular, have been associated with fatigue, reduced insulin sensitivity, and impaired glucose metabolism. When energy production is compromised, the body may seek rapid sources of glucose, leading to a preference for sugary foods or drinks.