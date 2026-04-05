Stray dog menace persists in Chennai hospitals despite SC order; shelters still under construction

CHENNAI: Four months have passed since the Supreme Court ordered the authorities to remove stray dogs from public places, but the menace continues unabated. Even the government hospitals are not spared by the ‘colonising canines’.

Sample this: It’s around 7 pm, the dark has slowly set in; a visitor is walking towards the canteen of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) after leaving his bike at the parking lot; from nowhere, a pack of dogs runs towards him, and starts following him, barking; panic-stricken, the man looks around only to find another group of dogs fighting nearby. Acknowledging the menace, Chennai Corporation officials said the dogs will be removed after the construction works of shelters are completed.

The issue is not limited to RGGH, as TNIE has seen packs of dogs roaming freely in several government hospitals. At Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children in Triplicane, dogs have taken over the corridors leading to wards, and are even sitting close to patients.

“There are a lot of dogs on the campus, they bark at people entering the hospital campus at night. They freely roam close to the wards. At times, when they enter the wards, we chase them out,” said a worker at the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children.

At the Omandurar Medical College Hospital, a security guard said even after chasing the dogs away, they keep coming back.