For a smooth bowel movement

Constipation is a prevalent gastrointestinal concern that affects quality of life, metabolic health, and even mental well-being. Effective management lies in a combination of dietary modification, hydration, gut microbiome support, and physical activity, rather than relying on a single intervention.

One of the primary factors influencing bowel regularity is hydration. Low fluid intake is associated with increased risk of constipation, particularly when dietary fibre intake is high. Fluids help soften stool and promote intestinal motility, making it essential to consume approximately 2.5-3 litres per day through water, buttermilk, soups, and thin dals. Without adequate hydration, increased fibre intake may actually worsen stool hardness and discomfort.

Dietary fibre plays a central role, but its type and balance are critical. Soluble fibre, found in oats, barley, apples, and guava, improves stool consistency by forming a gel-like substance that retains water. Psyllium husk, one of the most studied fibre supplements, has consistently shown benefits in improving stool frequency and ease of passage.