The cost of Being “unavailable” for women influencers online

Zoom out and you’ll notice how influencing is often seen as easy, almost effortless. Many people are drawn to it as a career or a side hustle, assuming it only requires a bit of brainstorming, finding a niche, and posting regularly. This perception continues even after someone gains followers, as if maintaining relevance and engagement will simply follow. But this surface-level ease does not account for reality.

Beneath the numbers and visibility lies a more complicated truth which is shaped by audience expectations and the way creators are perceived. This becomes especially evident when conversations turn to who has it “easier” in the influencing world.

A common argument we hear is that influencing is easier for women and it stems from the idea that attractiveness alone can draw followers. But this view ignores the deeper dynamics at play. The same attention that fuels visibility often results in parasocial relationships — an emotional one-sided attachment that a follower can form although the public figure doesn’t know them at all. This makes the followers feel a sense of ownership or entitlement. While this might be brushed off as “common” in case of celebrities, it carries more weight for influencers, whose growth and opportunities depend directly on follower engagement and at times, even on simply retaining the number of followers as a measure of their brand value. So, what appears as an advantage becomes a constraint, shaping how women are expected to present themselves, thereby limiting their freedom to express or evolve.