Six men from Rajasthan held for armed robbery bid in Chennai

CHENNAI: Six men from Rajasthan were arrested near Urapakkam on Sunday on charges of attempting an armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Madharpakkam near Gummidipoondi on April 9.

Police sources said the gang arrived at the shop owned by Ramesh in a car, with four of them dressed in burqas. One of the accused entered the shop posing as a customer and threatened the owner and staff with a gun, demanding gold jewellery and cash.

When Ramesh resisted and raised an alarm, the accused attacked him with an iron rod and pushed him, causing him to crash through the glass door onto the road. As locals gathered on hearing his sound, the gang fled in the vehicle.

Based on a complaint, Pathirivedu police registered a case and formed five special teams to trace the suspects. Investigation revealed that the gang had used a number plate stolen from a vehicle near Vandalur to evade detection.

The police tracked and arrested six suspects near Urapakkam. Police suspect the involvement of more people in the heist attempt and are probing their links to similar offences.