Dressed in defiance: how assertive clothing, anti-caste choices, and Ambedkarite fashion are making a change in the country

A professor from an upper-caste background at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) was teaching the concept of Dandyism. The professor asked the students to name a famous Indian Dandy. Jay Sagathia, a student from Gujarat, said, Dr BR Ambedkar.

The professor did not accept that answer. What the lecturer wanted was the name of Jawaharlal Nehru. “I got the entire picture,” Jay recalls. “I got the inherent casteist nature of the professor from that interaction.”

Jay is now an illustrator, communication designer, and an Ambedkarite, who completed Master of Arts in Visual Communication from the Royal College of Art in London in 2024. The incident in that classroom is still in his memory.