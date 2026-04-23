Hyrox: The appeal among fitness enthusiasts & Chennai’s training gap

Fitness as a lifestyle is still finding its footing in India. It is often treated as a phase or as a short-term goal rather than a long-term commitment. Against this backdrop, a committed community continues to grow. These are the early risers at marathons, the cycling groups that take over highways at dawn, and the tight-knit fitness communities across cities, including Chennai. While such formats have long existed, a new challenge now draws attention.

Chennaiites who see fitness as a way of life have trained for weeks, if not months, and even travelled to Karnataka recently to compete in what is emerging as a serious test of endurance and strength globally: Hyrox.

Hyrox is a global fitness race where participants run one kilometer and then move into a workout station, repeating this pattern eight times. The eight stations include SkiErg, Sled Push, Sled Pull, Burpee Broad Jumps, Rowing, Farmer’s Carry, Sandbag Lunges, and Wall Balls. The goal is to complete all eight runs and workouts as quickly as possible, either alone or in a relay format with a partner, or a group.