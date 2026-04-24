83.73% voter turnout as Chennai casts the die

CHENNAI: Chennai recorded a voter turnout of 83.73%, as per the date available with the Greater Chennai Corporation. This is 24.12% up from 2021 state legislative assembly elections which recorded 59.61%.
Among the 16 assembly constituencies in Chennai, Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar (RK Nagar) recorded the highest turnout at 90.5%. The constituency has 38 candidates in the fray, including AIADMK’s RS Raajesh, TVK’s N Marie Wilson, and DMK’s J John Ebenezer. Even during last Assembly elections, the constituency topped the list with 71.12% voter turnout.
Closely following RK Nagar in voter turnout is Perambur (89.79%), where TVK president C Joseph Vijay is contesting. In 2021 also, the constituency recorded the second highest turnout, at 63.30%. Kolathur, where DMK president MK Stalin is in the fray, recorded 86.11%, the third highest in Chennai. The constituency saw 61.64% turnout in last Assembly election.
While Villivakkam assembly constituency was last in voter turnout in 2021 with 56.40%, this time it came fourth with 86% turnout.
Royapuram which secured third in voter turnout (62.90%) in 2021, secured only 79.34% this time, and is one among the last four constituencies in terms of poor voter turnout. Other constituencies with high polling percentages this year include Virugampakkam (85.5%), Egmore (85.55%), and Anna Nagar (85.65%).
Mylapore recorded the lowest turnout at 74.89%. Major candidates in the constituency include incumbent MLA D Velu, and BJP’s Tamilisai Soundararajan. Saidapet, where DMK’s sitting MLA Ma Subramanian is contesting, recorded the second-lowest turnout (77.84%).
Electronic voting machines (EVMs) at two booths in Thiruthangal Nadar College in Selaivayal, under the Perambur assembly constituency, malfunctioned, causing delayed polling. Voting at booths 10 and 20 began only at 7:45am after repairs. By then, long queues had formed, with voters, including the elderly, made to wait without priority.
The presiding officer said, “The delay is due to connectivity issues that arose during the 6am mock poll, and by the time an alternative machine was arranged, we managed to repair this machine and conducted mock poll.” Similar delays occurred at a Luz Avenue booth in Mylapore, where polling started only at 8.10am after fixing an EVM fault.
During a visit, TNIE found at Thiruthangal Nadar College, only one small shamiana was installed, leaving many voters exposed to harsh heat. Speaking to TNIE, several voters reported waiting for nearly an hour. Vinoth Gunasekaran (40) said he arrived at 9.45am, expecting a 30 minutes wait, but was still waiting at 10.40am, with nearly 40 voters queuing in front of him.
He pointed out the poor arrangements, citing lack of seating for elderly, drinking water, and proper shade. He also noted weak monitoring of the mobilephone ban inside booths despite mobile deposit facilities.
At booth 17 in Chennai Primary School, Kolathur, there were issues with EVM, but were resolved, and polling began at 7 am. But, as the booth has 898 voters, long queues were there until 3 pm. In Prince Village at Tondiarpet, where model polling station was set up, long queues persisted. However, officials said it was not EVM machine fault but continuous voter flow led to the situation. Pointing out his unopened morning tiffin and lunch meals at 3.40pm, an official said, “Even we haven’t eaten yet.”
In Chennai Primary School at New Washermenpet, a slow EVM caused delays. While shamianas were arranged this year, the absence of navigation boards created confusion.
In Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, at least five polling stations were arranged in residential areas for the first time. One such polling station at Prince village offered basic amenities including medical aid, mobile deposit facilities, chairs for elderly and volunteers for persons with disabilities.