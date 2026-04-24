83.73% voter turnout as Chennai casts the die

CHENNAI: Chennai recorded a voter turnout of 83.73%, as per the date available with the Greater Chennai Corporation. This is 24.12% up from 2021 state legislative assembly elections which recorded 59.61%.

Among the 16 assembly constituencies in Chennai, Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar (RK Nagar) recorded the highest turnout at 90.5%. The constituency has 38 candidates in the fray, including AIADMK’s RS Raajesh, TVK’s N Marie Wilson, and DMK’s J John Ebenezer. Even during last Assembly elections, the constituency topped the list with 71.12% voter turnout.

Closely following RK Nagar in voter turnout is Perambur (89.79%), where TVK president C Joseph Vijay is contesting. In 2021 also, the constituency recorded the second highest turnout, at 63.30%. Kolathur, where DMK president MK Stalin is in the fray, recorded 86.11%, the third highest in Chennai. The constituency saw 61.64% turnout in last Assembly election.

While Villivakkam assembly constituency was last in voter turnout in 2021 with 56.40%, this time it came fourth with 86% turnout.

Royapuram which secured third in voter turnout (62.90%) in 2021, secured only 79.34% this time, and is one among the last four constituencies in terms of poor voter turnout. Other constituencies with high polling percentages this year include Virugampakkam (85.5%), Egmore (85.55%), and Anna Nagar (85.65%).