Decoding 'historic' 85% turnout recorded in Tamil Nadu assembly polls

CHENNAI: The 85% turnout recorded in the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu on Thursday has triggered a lot of excitement. It is certainly “historic” if the turnout percentage is seen in isolation since the state that has never touched 80% turnout in any of the elections to the Assembly or Lok Sabha.

The sharp jump, combined with a palpable enthusiasm among young voters witnessed during the voting on Thursday, has also led many to jump to the conclusion that people have clearly expressed a desire for change.

With actor Vijay’s TVK widely expected to secure an impressive vote share never seen by a debutante party since the entry of AIADMK in 1977, there indeed may be a strong expression in favour of the emergence of a new political force in Tamil Nadu.

However, a sober look at the turnout makes it evident that there are other more mundane factors behind the “historic” show. The primary driver for the 11.4% jump in polling percentage from 73.6% in 2021 to 85% is undoubtedly the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The SIR shrunk Tamil Nadu’s electorate by about 68 lakh (10.6%) from 6.41 crore to 5.73 crore. Assuming that the SIR had not happened, the 4.87 crore people who voted on Thursday would have translated to a turnout of 75.97%, an increase of 2.3 percentage points from 2021. This is a conservative estimate since the absence of an SIR would have resulted in the electoral rolls increasing modestly in size from 6.41 crore.