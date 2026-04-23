Tamil Nadu records 85.14 per cent voter turnout: Whose 'vijay' will it be on May 4?

CHENNAI: The high-stakes campaign of political parties for the Assembly poll in Tamil Nadu received an equally enthusiastic response from the electorate on the day of polling as the state recorded an unprecedented 85.14% voter turnout on Thursday.
Though the sharp jump from 73.6% in 2021 Assembly polls is predominantly driven by the shrinking of the state’s electorate by about 68 lakh from 6.41 crore to 5.73 crore due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the scenes at polling booths indicated palpable enthusiasm from voters, particularly from the youth, in participating in the democratic process.
The entry of actor C Joseph Vijay through his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has already raised the expectations on the surprises the election results may throw up on May 4, when the final results are expected to reveal whether these numbers will translate into substantial realignment of the political order in Tamil Nadu.
All districts registered above 75% voter turnout, and around 20 districts registered above 85%. Significantly, of the 234 Assembly constituencies, only seven recorded a voter turnout below 75%, while 42 have recorded voter turnout above 90%, indicating that the participation was widespread.
In absolute numbers, the total number of people who voted in the polls went up by 24 lakh from 4.63 crore in 2021 to roughly 4.87 crore in 2026. In 2024 Lok Sabha polls, 4.39 crore voters had exercised their franchise.
While incumbent Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin is pitching his re-election as a battle for state autonomy against central overreach, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and the BJP were campaigning on the economic promise of a “double-engine government”. Actor Vijay is riding on youth support to challenge the long-standing DMK-AIADMK duopoly.
The high voter turnout is usually read as a signal of people expecting change. In the 2011 Assembly elections, the state witnessed a high voter turnout of 78,29%. The incumbent DMK government lost, and the AIADMK came to power. However, there is a need for caution since 2016 witnessed a higher turnout of 74.8% than 73.6% in 2021, but the incumbent AIADMK retained power in 2016 and it lost power in 2021.
As of 11 pm ECI portal data, Veerapandi constituency polled the highest (93.40%), followed by Karur (93.38%).
ECI rejects request to extend polling hours
Official sources said that since the Presiding Officers themselves have to upload these numbers, and in some areas with poor network coverage, they would continue to update.
Besides, there are around five lakh postal ballots. So, there will likely be a very small increase in the polling percentage, and the final number will be known on Friday.
From the start of polling on Thursday, voter enthusiasm, particularly among the youth, was evident. In Chennai, voter turnout has been a concern in the past.
The TVK, led by actor Vijay, urged the ECI to extend polling hours, alleging that many voters couldn’t reach their native places to vote because of lack of transport arrangements. However, the ECI did not accept this request but said voters in the queue at 6 pm, the closing hour for polling, will be allowed to cast their votes.
All prominent leaders, including DMK president and CM MK Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, NTK chief coordinator Seeman and TVK president Vijay cast their votes in their respective booths.
The voter turnout in the constituencies of CM candidates was also very high. While Stalin’s constituency Kolathur registered above 86%, Vijay’s Perambur seat recorded nearly 90%. Edappadi seat of K Palaniswami recorded 92% of votes, while in Karaikudi, where Seeman is contesting, the voter turnout was low at 74%. Tiruchy East, Vijay’s second constituency, registered 82%.
As it has always been, the polling was largely peaceful barring few minor incidents reported in some places.
Lauding the people for a record turnout, Stalin, in a message on X, said, “Rather than thinking “It’s just one vote,” the belief that “This is an election for an entire generation” may have been the driving force behind this enthusiasm. My commendations to all such responsible citizens.”
Regarding the highest voter turnout in the state, DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi contended that the total number of votes polled now is almost equal to that which was polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. There is a slight variation. So, just like the DMK won 40 out of 40 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the same result will be seen in this election as well, he added.
Noting the enthusiasm of Tamil Nadu voters and former Minister HV Hande (99) casting his vote at this age, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his post on the X handle, exhorted the youth to cast their votes without fail. “A very important message! I hope the maximum number of youth turn out to vote and strengthen our democracy,” he added.