Tamil Nadu, West Bengal phase-1 Assembly elections see record polling as voting concludes

Voters turned up in large numbers to exercise their franchise in the elections to the Tamil Nadu Assembly and 152 constituencies of the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday.

Both states saw record polling, with Tamil Nadu registering approximately 84.41 per cent voter turnout and West Bengal recording 91.46 per cent polling as voting concluded late on Thursday.

In Tamil Nadu, elections were held to all 234 seats of the Assembly with 84.41 per cent of the total 5.73 crore eligible electors exercising their franchise. Votes were cast in as many as 75,064 polling stations in 33,133 locations to decide the fortunes of 4,023 candidates.

In West Bengal, the first phase of the Assembly elections, covering 152 out of the total 294 constituencies, saw 91.46 per cent of the 3.60 crore electors turn up to vote.

The voter turnout is among the highest in recent electoral history of the state. Notably, the elections were held under the shadow of allegations of mass disenfranchisement of voters through the Election Commission's controversial SIR exercise.

Polling in 16 districts began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security to decide the electoral fate of 1,478 candidates, including 167 women.

Long queues outside polling booths reflected strong voter participation in what is being seen as a crucial round in a high-stakes contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP.