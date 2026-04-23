West Bengal witnesses minor clashes, marking 'most peaceful' polling in decades

KOLKATA: West Bengal witnessed 91.46% voter turnout in the first phase of elections in 152 out of 294 assembly constituencies, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The second phase in the remaining 142 seats in the state will be held on 29 April.

Though several minor skirmishes were reported, no major violence resulting in loss of life occurred, marking this year's polling as the "most peaceful" in decades.

Several prominent political leaders, including leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP's Dilip Ghosh, the Congress's Mausam Benazir Noor and the TMC's Udayan Guha, cast their votes and appealed for peaceful polling.

Adhikari cast his vote at Nandanaykbar Primary School In Purba Medinipur district near his Shanti Kunja residence in Kanthi shortly before 8 am.

“They [TMC] could not create much disturbance, nor will they be able to. The night before polling is usually crucial. Prima facie, the Election Commission and the central forces deserve thanks,” Suvendu said.

Trinamool candidate Pabitra Kar against Suvendu in Nandigram, also cast his vote at Shambhunath Primary Education Sadan.

In Kharagpur Sadar in Paschim Medinipur, BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh cast his vote at booth number 263 at Serosa Stadium in the industrial town in Paschim Medinipur district. He said he would remain at home and step out only if required.

"I don't think there is any need for much movement. People are voting peacefully. The situation is normal," he said.

Mausam Noor, Congress candidate from Malatipur, said, "Together, we are going to cast votes. I have been getting reports that everything is peaceful. Let's hope that people can exercise their right freely and peacefully."

TMC candidate from Dinhata and state minister Udayan Guha said his party wanted peaceful elections.

"We want the election to take place peacefully. People are enthusiastically lining up before polling booths since morning," he said.