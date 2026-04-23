West Bengal witnesses minor clashes, marking 'most peaceful' polling in decades

KOLKATA: West Bengal witnessed 91.46% voter turnout in the first phase of elections in 152 out of 294 assembly constituencies, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The second phase in the remaining 142 seats in the state will be held on 29 April.
Though several minor skirmishes were reported, no major violence resulting in loss of life occurred, marking this year's polling as the "most peaceful" in decades.
Several prominent political leaders, including leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP's Dilip Ghosh, the Congress's Mausam Benazir Noor and the TMC's Udayan Guha, cast their votes and appealed for peaceful polling.
Adhikari cast his vote at Nandanaykbar Primary School In Purba Medinipur district near his Shanti Kunja residence in Kanthi shortly before 8 am.
“They [TMC] could not create much disturbance, nor will they be able to. The night before polling is usually crucial. Prima facie, the Election Commission and the central forces deserve thanks,” Suvendu said.
Trinamool candidate Pabitra Kar against Suvendu in Nandigram, also cast his vote at Shambhunath Primary Education Sadan.
In Kharagpur Sadar in Paschim Medinipur, BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh cast his vote at booth number 263 at Serosa Stadium in the industrial town in Paschim Medinipur district. He said he would remain at home and step out only if required.
"I don't think there is any need for much movement. People are voting peacefully. The situation is normal," he said.
Mausam Noor, Congress candidate from Malatipur, said, "Together, we are going to cast votes. I have been getting reports that everything is peaceful. Let's hope that people can exercise their right freely and peacefully."
TMC candidate from Dinhata and state minister Udayan Guha said his party wanted peaceful elections.
"We want the election to take place peacefully. People are enthusiastically lining up before polling booths since morning," he said.
Stray incidents of clashes, intimidations, false voting were reported in several areas like Nawda and Domkal in Murshidabad, Kumarganj in South Dinajpur, Lovepur, Muraroi and Dubrajpur in Birbhum. Mal-functioning of EVMs were reported in Mothabari, Berhampur, Malda and Murshidabad.
In Nawda assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) clashed against each other, which was eventually brought under control by the Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF).
The violence began in front of the Sibnagar Primary School under the Nawda constituency when the workers of the both parties blocked the road from either side. Humayun Kabir, outgoing TMC MLA from Bharatpur in the district, allegedly abused security personnel when they intervened. The violence continued for two hours since 10 am. Few rogue TMC cadre damaged one vehicle of his convoy. Finally, the Central security personnel deployed for Kabir rescued him and dispersed the mob.
In Kumarganj constituency, BJP candidate Subrata Sarkar was assaulted by goons allegedly. The goons prevented his polling agent from entering into booth number 24 at Banihari High School. When he intervened, the miscreants dragged Sarkar out of his vehicle in front of a police officer and beat him up. Five persons were arrested by police in connection the incident.
In Raipur village under Domkal area, the most sensitive constituency in the State, goons allegedly threatened CPI-M supporters, barring them from entering polling booths. Four CPI-M workers in the village were hospitalised during a clash with the ruling party men on Wednesday night. Following CAPF intervention, villagers reached the polling booth and cast their votes.
In another incident, Biswajeet Mondal, polling agent of the BJP candidate Debashis Ojha from Lovepur constituency, sustained severe head injury after he was attacked by few miscreants. He was rushed to the state-run Rampurhat Medical College Hospital.
Two Congress workers, including a polling agent of the party candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, were beaten up by TMC men in the Muraroi and Behrampore assembly constituency.
In Dubrajpur in Birbhum district, stones were pelted at CAPF jawans, injuring six.
On the other hand, Congress has demanded repolling in several booths under two constituencies--Bharatpur and Behrampore--due to non-functioning of EVMs and charges of intimidations levelled against TMC. Congress has lodged complaints with the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal.
Congress leadership in Murshidabad district alleged that their polling agents were forced to come out of booths 157, 158, 159, to 169 under Salar police station.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress candidate from Behrampore and former opposition leader in the Parliament, said that Commission’s role has been satisfactory so far, besides mal-functioning of some EVMs.
Polling began at 7 am in 16 districts on April 23, amid unprecedented security arrangements, including deployment of over 2,400 companies of central forces and 40,000 state police forces.