CPI(M) says first phase of Bengal polls largely peaceful, blames EC for stray violence

KOLKATA: CPI(M)'s West Bengal Secretary Md Salim said the first phase polling in the state on Thursday has largely been peaceful as he blamed the Election Commission for the sporadic incidents of scuffle reported from some states.

Asked about the allegation that the BJP's Kumarganj candidate in Dakshin Dinajpur district was manhandled by Trinamool supporters, he said the poll panel and police observers should have been more alert.

"Polling so far has been overall peaceful, barring some violence in Birbhum and some parts of Murshidabad. All said and done, ECI's incapability is evident," Salim told PTI.

Sporadic incidents of violence and assaults on candidates marred polling in parts of West Bengal, prompting the Election Commission to seek reports from trouble-hit pockets.

West Bengal recorded brisk polling on Thursday with over 41 per cent of the 3.60 crore electors in the first phase of the Assembly elections exercising their franchise till 11 am amid sporadic incidents of scuffle reported from some places.

The polling in 16 districts on Thursday will decide the electoral fate of 1,478 candidates, including 167 women, in 152 constituencies of the 294-strong state Assembly.