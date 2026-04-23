Top Bengal leaders across parties exercise franchise, call for peaceful voting

Several prominent political leaders, including leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari, BJP's Dilip Ghosh, Congress' Mausam Benazir Noor and TMC's Udayan Guha cast their votes and appealed for peaceful polling in the first phase of the two-phase West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday.

In Purba Medinipur district, Adhikari cast his vote at Nandanaykbar Primary School near his Shanti Kunja residence in Kanthi shortly before 8 am. Speaking to reporters after voting, Adhikari, who is contesting from nearby Nandigram constituency, urged people to ensure peaceful polling.

"I pray for peaceful voting. They (TMC) could not create much disturbance, nor will they be able to. The night before polling is usually crucial. Prima facie, the Election Commission and the central forces deserve thanks," he said.

"After Surya Pranam, I came and cast my vote. This vote is doubly significant as women, Sanatani Hindus and other 'rashtrabadi' (nationalist) communities are united to give a befitting reply to the atrocities of Mamata Banerjee and her party workers," he added.

He also claimed that the result would be "overwhelming" in the BJP's favour as "names of dead and bogus voters" have been deleted from the electoral rolls.

Besides seeking a re-election from Nandigram, Adhikari is also fighting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, which will go to the polls in the second phase on April 29.

Over 41 per cent of the 3.60 crore electors cast their votes till 11 am in the first phase of the elections, amid sporadic scuffles reported in some areas.

Polling, which began at 7 am, is being held across 152 constituencies in 16 districts, where the fate of 1,478 candidates, including 167 women, will be decided in the 294-member Assembly.