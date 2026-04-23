TMC says high turnout signals support for Mamata govt; projects 125-134 seats in phase 1

The TMC on Thursday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the high voter turnout in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls signalled an “overwhelming mandate for change,” asserting that it instead reflected strong support for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government’s development agenda.

Responding to Modi’s remarks, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the surge in polling percentage had “decisively gone in favour of the ruling party” and indicated a clear rejection of the BJP.

"The BJP is trying to misread the massive turnout. This is not a vote for change, but a resounding endorsement of Banerjee's governance. The people of Bengal have broken the BJP's backbone in the very first phase, cementing a fourth term for the Mamata Banerjee-led government," Ghosh said at a press conference, citing the poll percentage of around 90 per cent till 5 pm.

The state recorded 91.46 per cent voter turnout as polling for the first phase concluded.

Projecting a strong performance, he claimed the TMC is set to win "a minimum of 125 seats, which may go up to 132-134" out of the 152 constituencies that went to polls in the first phase.

Ghosh argued that higher turnout would translate into more seats for the TMC, rejecting the opposition's narrative of anti-incumbency.

"The more the voting percentage rises, the more seats TMC will gain. The BJP's morale has collapsed, and that is why they are spinning this false narrative of change," he alleged.

He said the increase in turnout was expected due to corrections in electoral rolls, including the removal of deceased and shifted voters, and accused the BJP of attempting to "distort a natural trend for political survival".

Turning to Nandigram, Ghosh claimed that the TMC is poised for a decisive victory in the high-profile constituency, targeting the leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari.

"Reports from Nandigram-1 indicate a huge lead for our candidate, while in Nandigram-2, the BJP has virtually given up. Their candidate is under immense pressure, which is now visible," he said.