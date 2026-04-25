Jana Nayagan leak: Association suspends editor

CHENNAI: The South Indian Film Editor’s Association (SIFEA) on Friday temporarily suspended Pradeep E Ragav, editor of Vijay-starrer ‘Jana Nayagan’, for violating the bylaws of the association and allegedly failing to prevent the online leak of the film around April 9. The decision follows an emergency meeting convened on April 17 to discuss the matter.

The much-anticipated film, starring the actor-turned-politician, was originally set to release in January for Pongal but ran into issues with the censor board. The leak occurred during Vijay’s Assembly election campaign for his party TVK.

The Chennai Cyber Crime police, probing the case, arrested a freelance editor, who had worked on the film, for allegedly stealing and sharing the film.

In a statement on Friday, SIFEA said Pradeep is being suspended for the hiring of editors, who are not members of the association. Though Pradeep is not directly responsible for the leak, he has been suspended as the incident happened under his purview, the association said, adding it will not support Pradeep’s endeavours during the suspension period. SIFEA also urged other film associations to stand by the action.

When asked whether the hiring of freelance editors for films is an unusual practice, SIFEA president V Gopikrishna said, “Union protocols are established to preserve the sanctity of a film. In this day and age, when access to technology creates editors every day, protocols are there to safeguard that trust.