GST Road witnesses congestion as 10 lakh return to Chennai post poll

CHENNAI: With a large number of people returning to Chennai from their native places on Sunday, the Grand Southern Trunk Road witnessed heavy traffic congestion at multiple stretches between Tindivanam and Tambaram.

While the congestion was not continuous, vehicular movement slowed at several points due to the high volume of traffic. It is estimated that around 10 lakh people returned to Chennai on Sunday following a mass outbound movement ahead of the general elections between April 21 and 23.

Traffic snarls stretching 2–3 km were reported near Athur toll plaza, Paranur rail overbridge, the Palar river bridge, and other locations. Many commuters who had travelled to their native places over three to four days attempted to return in a single day, leading to the congestion.

Meanwhile, the transport department announced that buses heading to the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) would not stop along GST Road in front of the facility, and would instead halt only within the terminus to ease congestion.

The department said a total of 14,508 buses were operated across the State on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the return of commuters to Chennai. Additional services were also operated to cater to passengers from areas outside the city.