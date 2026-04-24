Chennai gridlock chokes voters heading home, commuters stranded

CHENNAI: Thousands of commuters heading out of Chennai to their hometowns ahead of polling on Thursday were caught in one of the city’s worst traffic snarls in recent years, spending hours stranded on key roads.

The gridlock on GST Road, the Chennai Bypass, and other arterial stretches began around 9 pm on Wednesday and persisted until nearly 1 pm on Thursday. A section of travellers said they spent five hours to cover the 31-km stretch between Koyambedu and Kilambakkam.

Bus termini in Chennai, including Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) and Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT), were overcrowded as thousands of commuters thronged them on Wednesday and Thursday. In the early hours of Thursday, a group of commuters staged a protest at KCBT, demanding additional bus services to the northern and delta districts.

The situation was no different in Villupuram and Coimbatore districts. At the Singanallur bus stand in Coimbatore, commuters waited for nearly five hours for buses to Madurai, Theni and Karur, prompting a section of travellers to stage a blockade in front of the bus stand. As a result, commuters were forced to travel in overcrowded buses hanging on the footboard in several parts of the state.