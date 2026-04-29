Bun Butter Jam Boys: Three young adults gain attention with their viral cover songs

Chennai has long nurtured prodigies across fields. Today, with social media amplifying visibility and opportunity, this culture of early excellence is only growing stronger. The latest to join this wave is the band Bun Butter Jam Boys (@bun_butter_jam_band), who are already striking a chord online. Their recent cover of the viral track ‘Mutta Kalakki’ from the film Youth has had an impressive 5 million views on Instagram, turning a casual jam into a citywide conversation, gaining traction from the industry faculties as well as the general public.
The band comprises three schoolgoers — Jaahnav S, BS Rohith Hariram, and Saimanas M — all in their pre-teens, juggling schoolwork with an equal commitment to music. Jaahnav is both a vocalist and keyboardist, Rohith is a vocalist, and Saimanas is a Carnatic vocalist and percussionist.
The trio’s union feels almost serendipitous. “Rohit and I met at the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (a music reality show) audition,” says Jaahnav. Meanwhile, he and Saimanas had already crossed paths through competitions as they hail from the same school. The meeting point came when Jaahnav’s mother approached Saimanas with an opportunity to perform at one of the shows of On The Streets of Chennai (OTS), a city-based music community, as part of their Awesome Weekend initiative. “On December 22, 2025, we made our debut performance together at Pondy Bazaar and ever since we’ve been performing as a band,” recalls Saimanas.
Interestingly, the band got a name only after the performance. “We were discussing what to name the band. During that time, a film named Bun Butter Jam was trending, and we also like the snack, so we decided to go with that name,” quips Jaahnav.
Musical bonds
What sets them apart is not just talent, but the inherent chemistry. Once they met, they clicked instantly. “We met each other only on the day of our first performance, but we were able to perform on the same beat and aced because we carry the same wavelength,” says Rohith.
Their practice sessions reflect this balance of discipline and fun. Held mostly at Jaahnav’s home — now upgraded into a studio setup — the boys spend three to four hours refining their music. “We rectify our mistakes then and there with the help of our parents,” says Saimanas, while Rohith sums it up simply: “Fun.” Even their commute becomes productive, with the boys listening to and analysing songs on the way.
Musically, the band is fluid, with setlists that move seamlessly between trending tracks and classics from the ’90s and earlier. Their influences reflect this range, shaped strongly by their parents’ love for retro music, which has in turn guided these Gen Alpha performers towards a deep appreciation for timeless compositions alongside contemporary sounds.
At a performance at Avichi College, when the band leaned into Gen Z favourites, the response was electric. “Everyone was dancing and shouting,” adds Saimanas, recalling how the crowd sang along to ‘Anjala’ from Varanam Aayiram.
Beyond performance, the boys are also learning the nuances of stagecraft. Jaahnav credits his father, a singer as well, for this. “He always says that entertaining the audience by interacting with them in between sets is very important,” he says. Saimanas adds that they’ve also learnt to accept feedback and improve continuously.
Balancing school and music is a challenge, especially during exams. The trio handles it with maturity by postponing shows when needed and structuring their days carefully. “It’s 50-50. When it comes to studying, I study, and when I need a break, I practise music,” says Saimanas.
For all their early success, the boys remain grounded in ambition and imagination. From wanting to perform with AR Rahman to dreaming of sharing a stage with drummer Drums Sivamani, their aspirations stretch far. “I want us to be the Indian version of BTS,” says Jaahnav, while Saimanas declares, “I want our band to be the ‘World’s Best Band’.” Currently focused on covers, the trio is already thinking ahead. “We are thinking of creating our own songs as well,” says Jaahnav.
Individually, the members have also made key accomplishments in the field of music. Jaahnav has performed chorus for many film songs and recently debuted as a solo singer with the film Happy Raj, while Saimanas concentrates on upskilling his percussion background. He adds that he has been learning Carnatic music for the past four years, mridangam for three years and recently started learning tabla with the guidance of YouTube videos. Meanwhile, Rohith has lent his voice for one of his inspirations, Lydian Nadhaswaram’s recent project, Thirukkural 1330. “Lydian had recently completed his Thirukkural project after ten years of its start, that much hard work inspires me. I sang Kural 113 in the project, and it got released in the second volume. The experience was super nice, everyone appreciated and blessed me for it,” says Rohith.
With strong parental support, shared idea, and a clear motto: “to learn together, grow together”. The Bun Butter Jam Boys are composing the early notes of what could be a remarkable journey.