Bun Butter Jam Boys: Three young adults gain attention with their viral cover songs

For all their early success, the boys remain grounded in ambition and imagination. From wanting to perform with AR Rahman to dreaming of sharing a stage with drummer Drums Sivamani, their aspirations stretch far. “I want us to be the Indian version of BTS,” says Jaahnav, while Saimanas declares, “I want our band to be the ‘World’s Best Band’.” Currently focused on covers, the trio is already thinking ahead. “We are thinking of creating our own songs as well,” says Jaahnav.

Individually, the members have also made key accomplishments in the field of music. Jaahnav has performed chorus for many film songs and recently debuted as a solo singer with the film Happy Raj, while Saimanas concentrates on upskilling his percussion background. He adds that he has been learning Carnatic music for the past four years, mridangam for three years and recently started learning tabla with the guidance of YouTube videos. Meanwhile, Rohith has lent his voice for one of his inspirations, Lydian Nadhaswaram’s recent project, Thirukkural 1330. “Lydian had recently completed his Thirukkural project after ten years of its start, that much hard work inspires me. I sang Kural 113 in the project, and it got released in the second volume. The experience was super nice, everyone appreciated and blessed me for it,” says Rohith.

With strong parental support, shared idea, and a clear motto: “to learn together, grow together”. The Bun Butter Jam Boys are composing the early notes of what could be a remarkable journey.