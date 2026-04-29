Juicy medicines for gut health

Fruits are often reduced to “just vitamins,” but in reality, they are functional foods, each one offering targeted physiological benefits depending on its nutrient profile, fibre type, and bioactive compounds. Understanding how different fruits work in the body allows us to use them more strategically in everyday nutrition, whether for gut health, cardiometabolic support, recovery, or digestion.

Apples and Pears: Gut health and bowel regulation

Apples are rich in pectin, a soluble fiber that plays a key role in supporting gut microbiota and improving stool consistency. This makes them valuable for maintaining overall digestive health rather than acting as a strong laxative. Apples also contain quercetin, a polyphenol concentrated in the peel, which contributes to anti-inflammatory and cardioprotective effects. Regular consumption has been linked to improved cholesterol levels and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

Pears, on the other hand, are particularly useful for individuals dealing with mild constipation. Their combination of fructose, sorbitol, and fiber creates a natural osmotic effect in the gut, helping soften stool and improve bowel regularity. They also contribute to stool hydration, making them an effective and gentle option for digestive support.