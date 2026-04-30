Cops: Woman damaged music composer James Vasanthan’s car in parking row

CHENNAI: The city police have identified a 59-year-old woman for damaging the car of music composer James Vasanthan and issued her a notice to appear for inquiry. James had parked his car in front of the woman’s house in Kottivakkam and gone to a restaurant when the incident happened on April 26.

According to police sources, the composer, a resident of Palavakkam, had been parking his vehicle in front of the same house on multiple occasions, allegedly mistaking the premises for a commercial establishment.

On Saturday, when the woman stepped out, she found the vehicle parked in front of her house. After not receiving any response from the owner, she allegedly damaged the rear window of the car in a fit of anger.

On returning, James found the rear-side window broken. He later shared details of the incident on social media and lodged a complaint with the Police Commissioner’s Office.

Police said there was no political motive behind the act and a notice was issued to the woman under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), directing her to appear for inquiry. Further investigation is under way.