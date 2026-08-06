Verses beyond language: Vidhi Mardia’s 'The Voice Within' explores love, loss, and healing through poetry

Having written poetry since the age of 13, Vidhi has included a few of her earliest poems in the book. One of the defining aspects of ‘The Voice Within’ is its bilingual format, featuring poems in both English and Hindi. “I feel like nowadays people have forgotten the true essence of Hindi poetry. There are some poems that do justice only in Hindi, and some can do justice only in English,” she explains on the choice of settling for a bilingual format. She adds that writing confidently in both languages is something she is proud of, while also claiming that she is “only the fifth author in India to self-write a bilingual poetry book.” The book also stands apart visually with an illustration paired with each poem that reflects its essence.



Among the 75 poems, a few remain especially close to her heart. One of them is ‘The Girl I Used to Be’, an English poem that revisits her teenage years. “I was not a very confident person in my teenage years, and to see my kind of dedication to my older self, how I was at that time and how I am right now... that was a very emotional poem,” she recalls.



For Vidhi, poetry is meaningful only when it evokes an emotion. She says, “Through my poems, I wish to create an impact in people’s lives. I wish to make them feel better about themselves and make them feel more empowered and stronger.”

