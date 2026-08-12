Expert weighs in on why consistent nourishment matters

Our digestive and immune system work around the clock to keep us healthy. Yet, two of the most common complaints people experience are bloating and frequent colds. While these may seem unrelated, both are influenced by our daily eating habits, lifestyle, and overall gut health.

Why do we bloat?

Bloating is a feeling of fullness, tightness, or swelling in the abdomen. Although many people use the term to describe any abdominal discomfort, true bloating is usually caused by excess gas in the digestive tract or temporary fluid retention. In some cases, it may also result from constipation, food intolerances, or digestive disorders.

One of the simplest ways to reduce bloating is to slow down while eating. Eating too quickly, talking continuously during meals, chewing gum, or drinking through a straw increases the amount of air swallowed. This trapped air can accumulate in the stomach and intestines, leading to discomfort and abdominal distension.