Expert weighs in on why consistent nourishment matters

Our digestive and immune system work around the clock to keep us healthy. Yet, two of the most common complaints people experience are bloating and frequent colds. While these may seem unrelated, both are influenced by our daily eating habits, lifestyle, and overall gut health.
Why do we bloat?
Bloating is a feeling of fullness, tightness, or swelling in the abdomen. Although many people use the term to describe any abdominal discomfort, true bloating is usually caused by excess gas in the digestive tract or temporary fluid retention. In some cases, it may also result from constipation, food intolerances, or digestive disorders.
One of the simplest ways to reduce bloating is to slow down while eating. Eating too quickly, talking continuously during meals, chewing gum, or drinking through a straw increases the amount of air swallowed. This trapped air can accumulate in the stomach and intestines, leading to discomfort and abdominal distension.
The size and timing of meals also matter. Eating a very large meal after a prolonged period of fasting can overwhelm the digestive system. The stomach expands rapidly, digestion slows, and gas may become trapped, leaving you feeling heavy and bloated. Eating regular, balanced meals often supports smoother digestion.
While dietary fibre is essential for gut health, consuming a very large amount in a single meal, especially if your body isn’t used to it, can temporarily increase gas production and slow digestion. Gradually increasing fibre intake while drinking adequate water allows the digestive system to adapt more comfortably.
High-sodium meals are another common cause of temporary bloating. Salt encourages the body to retain water, which can make the abdomen feel puffy or swollen for a short period. Limiting processed foods and balancing sodium intake with potassium-rich fruits and vegetables may help reduce this effect.
Certain individuals experience bloating because of food intolerances or malabsorption. Lactose intolerance is one of the most common examples, where the body cannot efficiently digest lactose found in dairy products. Gluten-related disorders or intolerance to certain fermentable carbohydrates may also lead to excessive gas and discomfort. Persistent symptoms should be assessed by a healthcare professional rather than managed through unnecessary food restrictions.
Carbonated beverages such as sodas and sparkling drinks introduce dissolved carbon dioxide into the digestive system. As this gas is released in the stomach, it can contribute to a feeling of fullness and bloating.
Stress is another overlooked contributor. Through the gut-brain axis, psychological stress influences digestion by altering gut movement, sensitivity, and digestive secretions. For some people, stress slows digestion; for others, it speeds it up. Either response may contribute to bloating and abdominal discomfort.
A strong immune system depends on consistent nourishment rather than a single “superfood.” Immune cells require an adequate supply of nutrients to develop, communicate, and function effectively. Nutrients such as protein, vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, selenium, iron, and the amino acid glutamine all play important roles in maintaining healthy immune responses.
Supporting the gut microbiome is equally important because a significant portion of the immune system is closely linked to the gut. Probiotic foods such as yogurt with live cultures, buttermilk, kefir, and fermented vegetables help introduce beneficial bacteria, while prebiotic foods like garlic, onions, beans, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains provide the fibre these bacteria need to thrive.
A colourful plate is another simple way to support immunity. Red foods such as beetroot, strawberries, tomatoes, and red bell peppers provide antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress. Orange and yellow foods, including carrots, pumpkin, mangoes, and sweet potatoes, are rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A, an essential nutrient for immune function. Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, coriander, and mint contribute iron, vitamin C, folate, and various phytochemicals that support healthy immune cells.
The greatest benefits come from consistent habits, eating balanced meals, chewing food well, staying hydrated, managing stress, sleeping adequately, and consuming a wide variety of minimally processed foods.