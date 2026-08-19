Legumes, Pulses, Dals and Whole Grams: Understanding the Key Differences

The words legumes, pulses, dals, and whole grams are often used interchangeably, especially in everyday Indian cooking. While they are closely related, they do not mean exactly the same thing. Understanding the difference can help you make better choices based on fibre, protein, cooking method, and overall nutrition.
Legumes are plants belonging to the Fabaceae family. They produce seeds inside pods, and the word legume can refer to the entire plant.
This includes the roots, stems, leaves, flowers, pods and seeds. Legume plants are grown for different purposes, some for their edible seeds, some for fresh vegetable pods, and others for animal feed or oil production.
Examples include chickpea, pigeon pea, green gram, black gram, cowpea, soybean, peanut, garden pea, cluster bean, and French bean plants.
Pulses are the dry edible seeds harvested from certain legume plants. They are allowed to mature and dry before harvesting.
Common pulses include chickpeas, lentils, dry peas, kidney beans (rajma), pigeon peas, green gram, and black gram.
However, not every legume is classified as a pulse. Soybean and peanut are legumes but are generally classified as oilseeds because they contain considerably more fat and are primarily cultivated for oil and other products.
Similarly, fresh green peas and green beans are eaten as fresh vegetables rather than classified as pulses because they are harvested before the seeds have dried.
Dal is primarily an Indian culinary term, not a botanical classification.
In everyday cooking, dal generally refers to pulses that have been split, and often dehusked, before cooking. Splitting reduces cooking time and changes the texture.
For example:
Whole green gram – Moong dal
Whole black gram – Urad dal
Whole chickpea – Chana dal
Whole pigeon pea – Toor dal
Whole masoor – Masoor dal
The same pulse can therefore appear in both whole and split forms.
Whole grams are pulses that remain intact, with the seed coat still present. They have not been split or dehusked.
Examples include:
Whole moong (green gram)
Sabut urad (whole black gram)
Kala chana (whole chickpea)
Kollu (horse gram)
Lobia (whole cowpea)
Matki (moth beans)
Whole field beans
Whole masoor
Because the outer seed coat remains intact, whole pulses generally provide more fibre than their split and dehusked counterparts.
They are also commonly soaked before cooking. Soaking can soften the seeds, reduce cooking time and may improve digestibility for some people.
Whole and split pulses can both be nutritious sources of plant protein, carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. The key difference is often the amount of processing they undergo.
Keeping the seed whole preserves the outer coat, contributing to its fibre content. Splitting and dehusking makes the pulse quicker and easier to cook and may make it more convenient to digest.
This does not mean that whole pulses are always “healthier” than dals. Both have a place in a balanced diet. The better choice depends on the individual’s nutritional needs, digestive tolerance, meal composition and preparation method.
A simple way to remember it
Think of the progression from plant to plate:
Legume plant – Whole pulse – Split/dehusked dal
For example:
Green gram plant – Whole moong – Moong dal
Black gram plant – Whole urad – Urad dal
Chickpea plant – Kala chana – Chana dal
Pigeon pea plant – Whole toor – Toor dal