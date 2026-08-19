Legumes, Pulses, Dals and Whole Grams: Understanding the Key Differences

The words legumes, pulses, dals, and whole grams are often used interchangeably, especially in everyday Indian cooking. While they are closely related, they do not mean exactly the same thing. Understanding the difference can help you make better choices based on fibre, protein, cooking method, and overall nutrition.

Legumes are plants belonging to the Fabaceae family. They produce seeds inside pods, and the word legume can refer to the entire plant.

This includes the roots, stems, leaves, flowers, pods and seeds. Legume plants are grown for different purposes, some for their edible seeds, some for fresh vegetable pods, and others for animal feed or oil production.