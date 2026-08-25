Juvenility at the time of committing rape and murder of minor saves life convict from incarceration in TN

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the release of a convict, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and murder of a minor girl, on the ground that he was a juvenile when he committed the offence.

The order was passed by a division bench of Justices Anita Sumanth and Sunder Mohan while allowing a petition filed by the convict’s cousin A Suresh, of Deveganapalli in Krishnagiri district.

The petitioner’s case is that his cousin A Gangatharan, currently aged 46, has been imprisoned since 2000 when he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court for raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl by cutting her with an ‘aruval’ in 1996.

The convict filed an appeal against the judgment, but the High Court dismissed it in 2007. Yet, the convict’s cousin filed the writ petition seeking release on the ground of being a juvenile at the time of committing the offence.

As per the directions of the court, the Juvenile Justice Board in Krishnagiri conducted investigations and affirmed the age of the convict as 16 years 5 months and 2 days as on October 7, 1996.

The bench, in the order passed on Monday, concurred with the submissions of advocate P Pugalenthi, appearing for the petitioner, and stated it is well-settled that the plea of juvenility can be raised at any stage even if the conviction and sentence have become final.