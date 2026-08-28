Sewage raises a stink near Tiruvallur railway station

CHENNAI: Sewage has been stagnating near platform 6 of Tiruvallur railway station for nearly three months after the municipality diverted discharge from the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Periyakuppam towards the area.

When contacted, Tiruvallur municipal commissioner said the discharge from the existing STP was diverted towards the Manavalanagar side around three months ago to prevent it from entering Putlur Lake.

Rail users said the greenish stagnant water, which has also mixed with rainwater, could pose a health hazard to passengers. Tiruvallur railway station, an NSG-2 (Non-Suburban Group-2) station, handles around 73,000 passengers a day on an average.

K Baskar, joint secretary of the Manavalanagar Residents Welfare Association, said the railway administration should take up the matter with the municipality and ensure that the area around the station is properly maintained.

The Periyakuppam STP has been under scrutiny over its functioning and discharge of untreated sewage into Putlur Lake. Inspections by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) last year found that the plant was not functioning properly and that untreated sewage was being discharged into the lake. The municipality is now planning to commission another STP based on soil biotechnology at an outlay of Rs 10.5 crore.