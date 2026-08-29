Tamil Nadu Express trolley bag murder: Guduvanchery police arrest accused in Manipur

CHENNAI: The Guduvanchery police arrested a 22-year-old man in Manipur on Saturday in connection with the murder of 38-year-old Hayathun Nisha, whose decomposed remains were found stuffed in a trolley bag aboard the Chennai-New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express at Agra earlier this month.

The accused, M Manik Uddin Laskar, of Dakshin Krishnapur, Sonabarighat, in Assam’s Cachar district, was arrested at Kashimpur in Jiribam district of Manipur with the assistance of local police. He will be brought to Tambaram after obtaining a transit warrant.

Nisha, a native of Odisha, was working at a private firm and living in Guduvanchery. The case came to light after railway officials in Agra found the trolley bag containing her decomposed remains on the Tamil Nadu Express.

During the investigation, police recovered additional body parts believed to be Nisha’s from a rented house in Guduvanchery last week. Further investigation is under way.