Chennai park workers excluded from free meal scheme for sanitary staff

CHENNAI: Devi (name changed), a 44-year-old National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) staff member employed directly under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) as a sweeper in the park area near Marina Beach, spends at least Rs 40 to Rs 50 every day on her lunch, buying food from nearby eateries.

She usually buys a packet of mixed rice to get through her day-long shift. Few metres away, she watches roadside sweepers along the Marina Beach stretch, employed through private contractors engaged by the GCC, receive free meals daily under the CM’s recently announced one-free-meal-a-day scheme.

While the scheme has benefited many conservancy workers across the city, Devi and several others like her, who come under the parks department of the GCC, remain excluded, leaving them to bear daily food expenses despite working similar hours and under comparable conditions.

Nearly 30 workers have been deployed in the park area along the Marina Beach-Lighthouse stretch. The workers said they have been working directly under the GCC as NULM staff. Their work shift runs from 8am to 4pm. Many of them travel from different parts of the city to report on time and, as a result, often skip breakfast. In addition, as of January 25, the workers said their salaries for December has still not been credited.

Devi told TNIE, “We report to work around 8 am, and some of us travel long distances. We are unable to cook food at home, and at times, we cannot even afford to buy meals,” she said, adding that they are sometimes forced to work while hungry.