More than 100 science models shown at Young Kalam Festival

CHENNAI: Over 100 science models were displayed at the Young Kalam Science Festival, aimed at encouraging practical understanding of science and research-oriented thinking among students, held at the Government Higher Secondary School in Pallavaram on Saturday.

The festival is among the initiatives of the Young Kalam Science Centre, functioning at the school and jointly run by the HCL Foundation and the Socio Economic Development Trust (SEDT). As part of its sustained outreach, the science centre has been providing experiential learning opportunities, including science centre visits and exposure programmes, to students from government schools in Chennai and Chengalpattu districts.

The Young Kalam Science Festival 2026 saw participation from students representing over 60 government schools. The students showcased a wide range of models reflecting their understanding of scientific concepts, innovative thinking and problem-solving skills.

During the festival, Pallavaram MLA I Karunanidhi and Pallavaram zonal chairman I Joseph witnessed the science models in action and congratulated the students.