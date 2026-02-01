Scrap Kodungaiyur WTE project, residents urge CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Association wrote to Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday, seeking his immediate intervention to halt the proposed waste-to-energy plant at Kodungaiyur, citing concerns over its potential negative impact on the health of residents.

The letter comes after the city corporation approved a council resolution on Friday for the construction of an approach road to the proposed Integrated Waste-to-Energy Plant at the Kodungaiyur dump for Rs 3.74 crore, and for the construction of a new concrete road connecting the main road near the water storage area (B-canal) near Gate Number 1 of the dump at Rs 6.95 crore, bringing the total expenditure to Rs 10.69 crore.

In its letter, the association stated that it, along with CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, had met the CM and urged him to halt the proposed WTE plant and instead recommended implementing the alternative Green Chennai initiative and forming an expert committee for the same.

However, it said, though the CM assured that the requests will be considered, the GCC’s council resolution indicate that it is proceeding with the incinerator project, disregarding the unanimous opposition of North Chennai residents and their health concerns. The association has now once again sought the CM’s intervention on the matter.