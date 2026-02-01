Two men killed, three others injured after lorry rams into autorickshaw on Chennai-Bengaluru NH

CHENNAI: Two autorickshaw drivers were killed and three others injured after a lorry hit their vehicle on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near Sriperumbudur on Friday evening.

Police said the auto carrying five persons, all auto drivers, was travelling from Katchipattu to Nemili to celebrate the birthday of one of the injured. Around 4.50 pm, when the auto attempted to cross the highway, opposite Hotel Paramount, an oncoming lorry rammed into it, they added.

Police sources said, J Dhanasekar (23) of Sriperumbudur and R Dhanapal (47) of Tiruvallur district were declared brought dead at the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital. Three others, V Suriya (26), S Sathyaraj (36), and the complainant K Needhidass (27) sustained severe injuries.

Suriya suffered facial abrasions and internal injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Sathyaraj, who sustained a fracture to his right leg, has been admitted to CMC Hospital. Needhidas was treated at the Sriperumbudur GH.

The bodies of Dhanasekar and Dhanapal were sent for postmortem examination. A case has been registered, and efforts are on to secure the lorry driver.