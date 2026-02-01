Woman questioned for jewellery theft tries to kill self in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old woman attempted to die by suicide after being allegedly questioned in connection with the disappearance of gold jewellery from a businessman’s house in Pattinampakkam.

Police said the woman, Haseena, a resident of Srinivasa Nagar, had earlier worked as domestic help at the businessman’s apartment in the same locality and had quit the job recently. Subsequently, the family reported that at least eight sovereigns of gold jewellery had gone missing from the house.

Police said the businessman later asked Haseena to visit the house to collect some clothes she had left behind. When she arrived, she was questioned about the missing jewellery and was allegedly not allowed to leave the premises. The matter was later reported to Foreshore Estate police.

Haseena was taken to the police station for inquiry, during which she denied any involvement. Subsequently, she returned home. Soon after, she allegedly attempted to die by suicide. Family members rushed her to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where she is currently under treatment. A case has been filed.

(If having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.)