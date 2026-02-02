Devi Awards Chennai celebrates the glory of women

The city isn’t only about the vibrant architecture, the glistening temples, the blessed kolams, and the gliding aroma of filter coffee; what makes the place even more lively is the women here — their steadfast willpower and passion that sparkles like a gleaming sun. From the daily wage labourers who work relentlessly to an activist who fights against injustices without qualms, from drivers and doctors to researchers who have saved the country during crises, their contributions are second to none.
On Friday, the evening dedicated to celebrating women from different walks of life was not just about rejoicing in their success, but basking in the inspiration the room was filled with. At ITC Grand Chola, Devi Awards, recognising women for dynamism and innovation, were conferred on twelve powerful women who have been navigating the roads less travelled and redefining success by letting their hearts be the masters. These ‘Devis’, despite being from different socio-political and economic backgrounds, conveyed a single message through their stories — of conviction. Journalist Kaveree Banzai, the host of the evening, who quoted fragments from a TNIE article, “Women built city with bricks, blood, and words…,” captured the sentiment on the most accurate level.
The evening unfolded with the lighting of a lamp that was accompanied by the Devi song that reverberated with its soft melody and powerful words. Lakshmi Menon, CEO of The New Indian Express, delivered the welcome address, a brief and profound one. “Tamil Nadu has always been a land of ‘shakthi’. As we say in Tamil, ‘pennin shakthiye samudayathin shakti.’ (It is the strength of the women that is the strength of a society). From our goddesses to grandmothers, from classrooms to boardrooms, from farms to factories, the women of the state embody resilience, wisdom, and quiet power. They show us every day that true strength does not need to announce itself. They simply deliver results.” With these words, she welcomed Mallika Srinivasan, the chief guest of the evening.
An extensive interaction between Kaveree and Mallika, CMD of TAFE, touched upon the subjects of women and workforce, labour, liberalisation, leadership, socio-economic upliftment, entrepreneurships and transformations, with discussions of stories rooted in ground reality. As a leader herself, Mallika emphasised that what she has been able to instil in the women employees of her company was to spend for themselves, something that Indian women barely do. “If you are earning and you are economically empowered, that is the greatest freedom — that allows you to think.” Probably one of the simplest yet striking sentences that resonated deeply with each woman in the room.
Awardees and their stories
As the evening inched towards the giving away of the awards, the hall grew quiet, curious, and excited. There were huge rounds of applause, loud hoots, and moments of reverence — they felt like waves of emotions that swayed across the room. Be it the soothing and therapeutic words of psychiatrist Dr Thara Srinivasan that conveyed that help starts from even our beloved ones and our grandmothers’ reassuring words; the precious piece of advice from a designer who carried a bag made of jamakkalam and made a fashion statement, that there is nothing wrong with repeating clothes, and reminding us that our grandmothers’ trunk of clothes were not just fabrics but a treasure of stories and emotions clung to them, each one of them had left the audience in awe.
“During the rainy season, we would save water in containers, and the summers would burn our house.” As the badminton paralympian Thulasimathi Murugesan spoke of her humble background and her soaring dreams, her hardships that she turned into courage, the audience listened to her with teary hearts and pride. While auto driver Mohana Sundari’s earnestness and high spirit echoed as she spoke about her fellow “Auto Queens” and the revolution she has been stirring in the city, the aim behind Muthamilselvi Narayanan’s unbeatable strides on the mountains was that “one shouldn’t have fear in their life.” The slightest choices they make, like speaking in their mother tongue amid the audience, speak volumes about their courage and autonomy.
From science, fashion, arts, theatre, environment, education, and research, women have always left an indelible mark. While many are recognised, many go invisible and continue to work without announcing, as Lakshmi said. The cheers and the stories that struck a chord with the audience say it all — it was indeed a collective win. Awardees were accompanied by their families, and for some, grandchildren, who were their biggest cheerleaders. Maya, the grandchild of Dr Thara, expressed her joy, pride, and trust, “I am proud of my grandmother, but I also expected it.” She added that it was an inspiration to look at the fellow women receiving the awards.
Purushu Arie, who came to the event wearing his creativity on his sleeve, clad in a traditional-modern outfit, expressed his solidarity with the women achievers, “What I loved about the event is that women aren’t from a homogeneous group — there are women from different socio-economic backgrounds being awarded and acknowledged. I got goosebumps when I heard the Paralympian speak. It was very inspirational. From someone who is the daughter of a daily wage labourer to an actor like Suhasini Maniratnam — the diversity is something that stood out for me. I hope this award ceremony continues every year, and we get to see many more ‘Devis’.”
The evening culminated with a grand dinner — with each stall representing different tastes of the country — which felt like a slow, interactive one where people exchanged warmest wishes too.
Devi of compassion: Dr Thara Srinivasan
“One in four people, globally, is affected by stress or emotional distress today. The most important step is to stop hiding it and encourage people, especially the young, to seek help... Mental health support does not always begin with a professional. It can start at home with a grandmother, a friend, or a colleague who is willing to listen.”
Looking back at your career, what change in India’s approach to mental health gives you the greatest hope today?
Mental health is now recognised as a crucial part of overall health. India has national plans for mental health, suicide prevention, and drug abuse, with dedicated departments addressing these issues. Importantly, the media is now speaking openly about mental health, which was not the case even a decade ago.
Devi of style: Vino Supraja
“Our grandmothers kept every garment they had in the cupboard, and they carried a story. Today, we buy without reason, without emotion — and that is our biggest loss... There is nothing wrong with repeating clothes. If someone judges you for it, that says more about them than about you.”
In terms of fashion, why and how do you think people have the responsibility to support the local artisan communities?
Local artisans are true artists, and their work deserves respect and fair compensation. They carry generations of sustainable knowledge and traditional practices. Before this generation of weavers disappears, we must learn from them. Sustainable fashion was once part of our everyday lifestyle, but fast fashion disrupted that balance. It is time to return to our roots, or we risk leaving behind an environment filled with waste for future generations.
Devi of courage: Thulasimathi Murugesan
“I come from a lower-middle-class family, living in a hut, where rain meant catching water in vessels and summer meant battling fire. People mocked my skin colour and said a daily labourer’s daughter could never succeed, but years of discipline and my father’s belief brought me here today.”
What has your sporting journey taught you about resilience beyond the court? What was your mantra when you prepared for the recent Egypt tournament?
The Egypt tournament was challenging because of the weather, but the Indian contingent stayed together and managed carefully, which resulted in winning three gold medals for the country. I always give my 200 per cent in practice. When I go to a match, I reflect on how much I have trained and how much I have improved, and then I give my best. For me, resilience means understanding that there are no shortcuts. If I train sincerely, results will come. Even when things are difficult, I never give up.
Devi of Love: G Santhi
“Nursing has never been just a profession for me; it has been a lifelong commitment to care and compassion. For over 26 years, working with sick and low-birth-weight newborns and in human milk banking, I have seen how a mother’s milk can save lives. We must encourage young mothers to feed their babies their own milk.”
What role do nurses play beyond clinical care in strengthening public health systems?
After childbirth, mothers are often physically and mentally confused, especially when babies face feeding difficulties. Our role begins with counselling mothers about hygiene, nutrition, and infant care. We teach proper feeding techniques, positioning, and attachment, because when feeding improves, the baby’s sleep, nutrition, and weight gain become normal. This creates happiness not just for the mother, but for the entire family. By listening to their concerns and guiding them, we help both mother and child feel secure and supported.
Devi of Scientific Research: Dr Soumya Swaminathan
“The biggest lesson from the Covid-19 pandemic was that science can solve humanity’s problems, but only when we collaborate. During COVID, the global scientific community came together with one mission, one goal, setting aside competition to deliver vaccines and diagnostics.”
What lesson from global health crises should India carry forward into future policy-making?
Global health crises have taught us three key lessons. First, we must invest strongly in science and research and build our own capacity for cutting-edge work, from infectious diseases to cancer and genetics. Second, we need technology that makes new treatments affordable, and India must lead in affordable innovation. Third, long-term safety depends on investing in primary healthcare, public health systems, and surveillance, which allow early response and effective disease management.
Devi of transformation: Suhasini Maniratnam
“Cinema has a powerful impact on society, which is why I have always been careful about the films I choose. Beyond cinema, through our NGO (Naam Foundation), we work with single women, most of whom have lost their husbands to alcoholism, because real change begins when we take collective social and civic responsibility.”
Across decades of storytelling, what kind of change do you believe cinema can still meaningfully bring to society?
Cinema is a medium where even though the style and technology would change, content remains king. If the stories are about real issues faced by people of value, films will be responsible, and meaningful forever.
Devi of Preservation: Deborah Thiagarajan
“I have lived in India for over 55 years, and it has enriched me in ways I could have never imagined. The depth of relationships, experiences, and learning, even my journey with the Tamil language, would not have been possible had I not made India my home.”
How do museums stay relevant to younger generations while preserving cultural authenticity?
Young people come to museums through school/college visits, but what brings them back is meaningful engagement. Programmes, workshops, and performances spark curiosity and observation. Many children who visited DakshinaChitra years ago now return as adults with their families, telling it influenced their career choices. That sense of lasting impact makes us proud.
Devi of Ascent: Muthamilselvi Narayanan
“My goal is that no one should live in fear. Climbing Mount Everest was not a dream, but a choice, as I wanted a place to stand. It was a deliberate decision to overcome fear and claim my space.”
What is most crucial when facing extreme physical and mental limits in the mountains?
I was physically weak but mentally strong. Since I had no prior experience, I had no fear — everything was new. Oxygen levels were low, weather conditions were harsh, and human traffic jams often delayed progress, leading to dangerous shortages of oxygen. I entered the death zone and survived only because a climber from Mexico gave me oxygen. Fear comes naturally when you witness death so closely, but a never-give-up mindset kept me moving forward. I believe birth and death happen only once, and at their own time, so I chose to keep going.
Devi of Mobility: Mohana Sundari
“I have been an auto driver for eight years and have seen firsthand the struggles women drivers face — from single parenting to the lack of rental housing. That is why we formed Veera Pengal Munnetra Sangam, and our next goal is to create 3,000 women drivers and improve their livelihoods.”
How has your Sangam been helping out other women drivers across the state? What is your message for those women?
We were the first women auto drivers’ Sangam to be registered in Tamil Nadu, though we initially did not know how to do it. After eight years, we began supporting women drivers in other districts. In Coimbatore, where there were only 15 women drivers, we encouraged them to connect through a WhatsApp group and guided them towards available schemes. Even today, some men believe women belong only in the kitchen. That mindset must change. Men and women are equal, and this understanding should begin at home and be taught to children from a young age. When women set goals and work hard, they can achieve anything.
Devi of performance: Aysha Rau
“Bringing children up through the arts transforms them. Art builds empathy, confidence, and mental well-being, and helps children grow into better human beings — age, gender, or background are not barriers.”
Why do you believe early exposure to theatre is essential for children?
Research shows that only the parts of the brain that are stimulated during the ages of 0-4 continue to function actively later in life. If stimulation does not happen, those areas remain dormant forever. While government policies focus on nutrition and health, there is little emphasis on cognitive development. Toddler and baby theatre play an essential role in stimulating the whole brain, making this stage of development important.
Devi of disenfranchised: Mary Susanna Turcotte
“As we (my husband and I) grew older, we wanted to do something meaningful, which led us to Madurai to support a home for rescued baby girls and eventually start a school for village children. Working with the children of farmers and daily labourers has been a source of great joy, and our goal is simply to help them achieve their full potential.”
What keeps your commitment to community-based education strong?
The children. Watching them grow and blossom gives me immense joy, and I am always happy when I am at the school. To the next generation, I would say that service brings deep fulfilment — helping others creates happiness at every stage of life.