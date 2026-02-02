Devi Awards Chennai celebrates the glory of women

The city isn’t only about the vibrant architecture, the glistening temples, the blessed kolams, and the gliding aroma of filter coffee; what makes the place even more lively is the women here — their steadfast willpower and passion that sparkles like a gleaming sun. From the daily wage labourers who work relentlessly to an activist who fights against injustices without qualms, from drivers and doctors to researchers who have saved the country during crises, their contributions are second to none.

On Friday, the evening dedicated to celebrating women from different walks of life was not just about rejoicing in their success, but basking in the inspiration the room was filled with. At ITC Grand Chola, Devi Awards, recognising women for dynamism and innovation, were conferred on twelve powerful women who have been navigating the roads less travelled and redefining success by letting their hearts be the masters. These ‘Devis’, despite being from different socio-political and economic backgrounds, conveyed a single message through their stories — of conviction. Journalist Kaveree Banzai, the host of the evening, who quoted fragments from a TNIE article, “Women built city with bricks, blood, and words…,” captured the sentiment on the most accurate level.