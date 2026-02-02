GCC to pay Rs 11 crore for resettlement of 692 homeless families in Royapuram

CHENNAI: With around 692 families identified as homeless in the Harbour constituency under the Royapuram zone, and chosen for housing by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to bear one-third of the beneficiary cost for these families. The civic body has decided to contribute Rs 11.55 crore for this purpose.

In 2025, the city corporation, in collaboration with the Madras School of Social Work, conducted a city-wide homelessness survey, which revealed that around 51% of the total homeless population (13,529) were part of family units. It was also found that, of the homeless families identified across the city, nearly 57.8% were from the Royapuram zone, with 1,435 families requiring housing under tenement schemes, the report said.

As part of its housing initiative for the urban homeless, GCC through the TNUHDB department has enumerated around 692 homeless families in parts 13 and 14 of Royapuram zone.

According to corporation officials, these pavement dwellers have been living for years along roadsides, often in temporary structures without proper shelter, leaving them highly vulnerable. Most of the identified families are street vendors and daily wage earners.

Following discussions with TNUHDB, the families have been proposed to be rehabilitated under the TNUHDB’s Stanley Hospital-Seven Wells housing project, located nearby. However, the beneficiary contribution fixed by TNUHDB is Rs 5 lakh per tenement per family, an amount that most of the families are unable to afford.