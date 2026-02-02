Man forges heirship certificate to sell deceased dad’s property, held

CHENNAI: The Avadi City Police have arrested a 41-year-old man on charges of selling his deceased father’s property by using forged death and heirship certificates to exclude his mother and five siblings.

The accused, identified as Alphonse Raj, is the fifth son of P Susila (71) and the late Ponnusamy. According to the police, Ponnusamy, a former railway employee, had purchased a 2,100 sq.ft. vacant plot in Thaneerkulam village, Tiruvallur district, in 1988. Following Ponnusamy’s death in 1999, Alphonse Raj allegedly obtained a forged death certificate claiming his father died in April 2019 while Susila was still alive.

By submitting a false legal heir certificate naming himself as the sole successor, he sold the property worth `34 lakh without the knowledge of his family. Based on Susila’s complaint, the Land Fraud Investigation Wing (LFIW) of the Avadi Central Crime Branch registered a case under Sections 420, 468, 467, and 465 of IPC. A special team apprehended the accused on Friday and remanded him in judicial custody.