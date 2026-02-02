Street vendors vulnerable sans town vending panel in Tambaram

CHENNAI: Street vendors across Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) limits are facing increasing livelihood insecurity due to the lack of Town Vending Committee (TVC), a statutory body mandated under the Tamil Nadu Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme and Rules, 2015.

According to vendors’ associations, nearly 1,500 individuals depend on street vending for survival within Tambaram city, while the number rises to about 6,000 across the expanded TCMC, comprising 70 wards in five zones. However, since Tambaram was upgraded into a municipal corporation, the legally required committee has not been constituted.

The absence of such a committee has deprived vendors of a formal grievance redressal mechanism, exposing them to frequent eviction threats and harassment by multiple agencies, including civic officials, the highways department, traffic police and even private commercial establishments.

“Evictions are carried out without prior notice, and our goods are seized arbitrarily. We have no forum to raise our grievances,” said K Rajan Mani, president of Federation for Tambaram Street Vendors Associations.

Under the law, TVC is responsible for regulating street vending and safeguarding vendors’ livelihoods through a participatory framework involving local bodies, police, traders’ associations, NGOs and vendor representatives. Vendors, many of whom cater to lower-middle-class and economically weaker sections by selling essential goods, allege that the non-implementation of the law has resulted in arbitrary enforcement.