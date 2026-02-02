Tourism Summit 2026 explores Chennai's soft power: A journey through art, music, and food

Before Chennai tells you where to go, it tells you how to feel. In a city where a morning can begin with a raga, stretch into a long vazhai ilai lunch conversation, and end over filter coffee and debate, culture is not curated, it is lived. This idea anchored the final session of the Tourism Summit 2026 at ITC Grand Chola on Friday, which explored Chennai’s soft power through art, music, food, and everyday cultural experiences through a panel discussion.

The conversation opened with how travel itself has transformed. Travel blogger and data science manager Karthik Murali noted that post-pandemic tourism has shifted from “revenge travel” (Travel that follows a period of being unable to travel) to micro travel (two-to-three-day or weekend trip) to experiential travel currently. Travellers today, he said, are increasingly drawn to hyperlocal stories — food trails, craft clusters and neighbourhood rhythms, instead of generic sightseeing. He added, cities are now shaped as much by perception as by infrastructure. In that context came a line that stayed with the audience: while other Indian metros resemble professional or dating apps, “Chennai is Spotify,” Karthik shared.