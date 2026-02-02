Woman, son found dead in Sholinganallur

CHENNAI: A 70-year-old woman and her 41-year-old son were found dead at their residence in Sholinganallur on Friday. According to Semmencherry police, the deceased were identified as Prabhu and his mother Jeebapathy, who lived together on Anna Street in Sholinganallur.

Police sources said Prabhu, a cinema enthusiast, had been trying to find his feet in the film industry for several years and had reportedly faced financial losses after investing in film projects. He remained unmarried and later took up work at a nearby tea shop for his livelihood.

Police said Jeebapathy was allegedly distressed over her son’s situation. On Friday, she was found dead at the house when Prabhu was not at home. Prabhu was found dead shortly after.

A note reportedly recovered from the spot stated that no one was responsible for their deaths, police said. Both bodies were sent to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem. Preliminary observations indicate no external injuries.

A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)