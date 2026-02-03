100 acres reclaimed through biomining in Perungudi, Kodungaiyur dump yards

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has cleared 52.64 lakh tonnes of legacy waste from the Perungudi and Kodungaiyur dump yards through biomining, reclaiming over 100 acres of land so far, according to an official release.

With the Perungudi dump yard spread across 250 acres, the city corporation had taken up biomining work there in 2022 at a cost of Rs 350.65 crore through six packages covering 225 acres, aiming to clear around 27.5 lakh tonnes of legacy waste. So far, 26.14 lakh tonnes have been removed, reclaiming nearly 94 acres.

Work to clear the remaining waste is under way and is expected to be completed by the end of March, the release said. It added that tenders have also been invited for the second phase of work under packages 1 and 2 at an estimated cost of Rs 53.60 crore to remove approximately 5.50 lakh tonnes of solid waste using the biomining process, scheduled to commence soon.

In the Kodungaiyur dump yard, biomining commenced in 2024 at a cost of Rs 641 crore to clear 66.52 lakh tonnes of waste spread on 252 acres. So far, 26.5 lakh tonnes have been processed, reclaiming around six acres.