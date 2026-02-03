11 held for auto racing on Puzhal-Tambaram bypass

CHENNAI: The Avadi police have arrested 11 individuals for allegedly engaging in illegal autorickshaw racing on the Puzhal-Tambaram Inner Ring Bypass Road. The incident, which took place on January 15, came to light after videos of the race went viral online.

According to police, a group of men were engaged in autorickshaw racing at dangerous speeds near the Porur tollgate, endangering other commuters while performing dangerous overtakes. Accomplices on motorcycles followed the racers, filming the event on mobile phones and cheering them on.

A detailed investigation by a special team from the Avadi Traffic Investigation Wing, led to the arrest of 11 persons. Police also seized three autorickshaws and three motorcycles used in the race. All 11 accused have been remanded to judicial custody.