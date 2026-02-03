Armed reserve constable found dead in Ayanavaram

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old Armed Reserve (AR) police constable attached to the Greater Chennai Police died by suicide at his rented residence in Ayanavaram on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Vijay of Harur in Dharmapuri district, was set to get married in a few weeks, according to police. He was recently put on security duty at the residence of late BSP state president K Armstrong, they added.

He was found dead on Monday by his colleagues who lived with him on Pudhu Street. Authorities were immediately alerted and his body was sent to the Kilpauk Medical College for postmortem examination.

No suicide note has been found, police said. A case has been filed and further investigation is under way.

(If having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.)