Design mistakes that homeowners often make

How often do we see a space and know something does not feel right? The circulation does not feel comfortable, the bright light in an otherwise cosy corner, or the large sofa in front of a small wall. Even the most enthusiastic homeowners can slip into these design traps. The good news? It can all be fixed!
Following trends
Homes are supposed to celebrate the residents and their personalities. Following trends might give you a home that is up to date, but you might never feel comfortable in your own space. With time, many homeowners do not enjoy their own spaces because they fail to resonate with them. Trends are not timeless, and hence, don’t age well either. Be it finishes, furniture styles, or colours, choosing something that you can feel calm around should be the most important factor considered.
Layering light
Lighting is the most underrated design element that can make or break a space. Well-designed spaces can fall flat if the lighting is not done right. Similarly, an average space can feel uplifted just by lighting it right. It is rightly said that there is no such thing as enough lamps. The easiest way to get lighting right is to layer it, doing a mix of ambient, accent, and decorative lights helps achieve the desired impact effortlessly.
No personal touch
This should be a no-brainer while designing houses, but is overlooked quite often. Designing spaces to host well and spaces that are only perceived well and do not actually help the residents live well feels like an unnecessary sacrifice in the long run. Residents should not have to adjust their own spaces for guests to be comfortable. Personal touches are what give character to the space and make it uniquely yours. This can easily be done by using heirloom pieces of furniture, art, gallery walls, and by designing the spaces functionally to the daily activities, like the additions of a gym room, music room, or a bigger kitchen for someone who is a home baker.
Overcrowding the space
The secret to having spaces that feel a sense of calm is by having just enough. Not adding the extra accent chair because it was available at a reasonable price. Letting homes grow with you will require empty corners that can hold new memories and walls that have space for more pictures or art. Keeping your home functional will keep you from making it difficult to live in with extra items that don’t serve a valuable purpose.
Size and proportion
The biggest trap with homes is getting the size and proportion wrong. Furniture is bought without keeping in mind the available space. A huge sofa ends up in a small living room, a dining table that seats everyone but leaves no room for serving space around, and a rug so small it feels like an impulsive buy from a thrift store. All of these have one common factor that does not make the space whole and comfortable, and that is their size or proportion to the space they are in. This common mistake can be avoided by simply planning your furniture around the wall and floor space available rather than the other way around.