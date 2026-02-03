Design mistakes that homeowners often make

No personal touch

This should be a no-brainer while designing houses, but is overlooked quite often. Designing spaces to host well and spaces that are only perceived well and do not actually help the residents live well feels like an unnecessary sacrifice in the long run. Residents should not have to adjust their own spaces for guests to be comfortable. Personal touches are what give character to the space and make it uniquely yours. This can easily be done by using heirloom pieces of furniture, art, gallery walls, and by designing the spaces functionally to the daily activities, like the additions of a gym room, music room, or a bigger kitchen for someone who is a home baker.