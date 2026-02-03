Odisha worker killed after getting caught in machine at plywood making factory in Gummidipoondi

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old migrant worker from Odisha was killed in an industrial accident at a private plywood manufacturing unit in the Gummidipoondi SIPCOT area in Tiruvallur district on Sunday.

The police have booked the firm’s safety officer in connection with the incident.

The deceased was identified as M Om Swain of Kabir Suryanagar village in Odisha. He had been working as a contract labourer at the private plywood factory for the past six months.

According to Tiruvallur police, Om was operating a machine used to cut timber into plywood sheets when the incident occurred. Two other workers were present nearby at the time, allegedly without the supervision of the safety manager. Police sources said the machine got stuck while processing a log. While attempting to clear it, his left hand was caught in the conveyor belt of the machine, causing him to lose balance and suffer a severe head injury.

His colleagues rushed him to the Periyapalayam Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Later, Pathirivedu police sent the body for postmortem. Based on a complaint, a case has filed registered against the company’s safety officer Thameen Basha for alleged negligence.

The accused is yet to be arrested. Police added that the company has paid Rs 15 lakh as compensation to the victim’s family and completed the required formalities.