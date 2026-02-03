Padma Awards 2026: TN recipients share their message

As the New Year comes wrapped in celebrations, it brings layers of reflection, offering reason to recognise work shaped in silence and in sound, and acknowledged only with time. Padma Awards is one such ceremony that often arrives with national attention, carrying the real weight that lies in what it validates. This year’s list includes professionals whose ideas travelled far beyond boardrooms and artistic spaces, showcasing the truest potential of different fields. From building sustainable business models to creating work that travel realms, these awardees represent an impact that is transformative. Their journeys speak volumes of a larger truth that industry leadership rooted in purpose can influence livelihoods, policy, and practice long before it earns a national citation.
Veezhinathan Kamakoti, director of IIT-M
In the field of science and technology (Padma Shri)
The award is in recognition of The Shakti Project that we had taken on in 2012-2013. More than 500 people have contributed to this, and I dedicate this to all those who have been with me in this journey. A lot of my PhD students sacrificed multiple multinational company jobs and stuck with me.
When the country felt that we could not make any indigenous chips despite having good design houses, our kids showed that we can do some System On Chips (SOCs) and products.
This is a very big recognition in the field of science and engineering. Essentially, what I have been telling everyone is: start working for the country, develop technologies that are indigenous. Viksit Bharat 2047 needs indigenous technology, and the government is fully supporting it. These steps are extremely crucial to achieve that vision.
As a country with a large population, and Tamil Nadu in particular, we will be playing a very important role in any technology development, provided we get the youngsters to start working on such big projects of national interest.
Next, we are working on an indigenous database project. It’s called Shakti Database. It’s funded by the Ministry of Electronics.
Gayatri Balasubramanian and Ranjani Balasubramanian, Carnatic vocalists
In the field of art (Padma Shri)
We receive this honour with a deep sense of gratitude and humility. It is a moment of reflection, a journey shaped by our gurus, our families, our students, and the vast lineage of musicians who came before us. The Padma Shri feels like an acknowledgement of that collective journey. It reminds us that the music we practise does not belong to us alone. We are temporary custodians of a tradition that has flowed through centuries, and this recognition reinforces our responsibility to serve it with sincerity and integrity.
Carnatic music, today, is vibrant and alive, engaging with new audiences while remaining firmly rooted in its core values. Younger musicians are approaching the tradition with curiosity and confidence, and digital platforms have expanded access in ways that were unimaginable earlier. At the same time, the essence of the art still lies in sadhana, patience, and depth, qualities that cannot be hurried.
We hope the Padma Shri helps reaffirm the importance of these foundational values even as the ecosystem evolves. Recognition at this level can draw attention to the need for strong pedagogical frameworks, sustained institutional support, and thoughtful curation, ensuring that growth does not come at the cost of depth. We hope that it encourages a future where tradition and modernity coexist with mutual respect, allowing the music to remain relevant without losing its soul.
Dr HV Hande, former Minister of Health for Tamil Nadu
In the field of medicine (Padma Shri)
I feel happy that my work has been recognised. I started my medical practice in 1950, and for over six decades, I have treated patients, mostly the poor, without ever bothering about whether they could pay or not. Even at midnight, if someone knocked on my door, I would attend to them. After my tenure as minister, I translated nearly 10,000 four-line stanzas of the Kambaramayana into English prose — something that had not been done before. It was published by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. I also wrote books on the Constitution and Dr Ambedkar’s contributions. I believe this collective work is why I was honoured. The era of the family doctor is disappearing. Earlier, there was deep rapport between doctors and families. Today, healthcare has largely moved to corporate hospitals. Whether this change is good or bad, I cannot say, but the approach to treatment has changed dramatically over the last six to seven decades.
Thiruvarur Bakthavathsalam, mridangist
In the field of art (Padma Shri)
I am extremely happy to receive this honour. I have been in the field of music for over 60 years, and it feels special that the government has recognised my work. I was born in Thiruvarur, a land deeply connected to Carnatic music. From the age of nine, I trained in mridangam under my maternal uncle, as my mother’s side of the family were all musicians. Today, I play alongside the fourth generation of artistes, and it is heartening to see youngsters pursuing music full-time with such dedication.
K Vijay Kumar, retired IPS officer
In the field of civil service (Padma Shri)
If you can give your everything for 10 years to your job, it will give you a velocity. With your 100 per cent efforts, you build up a team, a reputation, and a velocity. That’s what happened in my life, and that is what brought me here.
Sivasankari, writer
In the field of literature and education (Padma Shri)
This is a very prestigious civilian honour given by the Government of India. Out of 150 crore people, only a few are selected. I humbly accept the Padma Shri and feel it adds meaning to my life. I never think in terms of whether it is belated or how it compares with other awards. If you work with sincerity, truth, and hard work, without expecting rewards, the dividends will come one day. It’s like planting a coconut tree; it takes time. As the Bhagavad Gita says, do your karma without expecting results. I want young people to stay positive and continue giving their best to society.
Dr Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy, gastroentrologist
In the field of medicine (Padma Bhushan)
I am honoured and very happy. When I heard the news that I was receiving the award, I was elated. I was thanking the almighty, my parents, the teachers who guided me through my career, and all my patients from whom I have learnt a lot of things. I dedicate the award to everybody.
I have been actively organising academic events, public awareness programmes in the metro cities, small towns and villages, educating students on hygiene and health. Once you educate young students, they in turn influence their parents, and it will go a long way. But with receiving this award, my responsibility is becoming more. And I want to do more for the public.
I have been doing free and gastro camps for the past 10 years. I have been associated with Ramakrishna Mission, the dispensary, for the last 30 years. I just want to carry this forward and do more.
Other awardees from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
Padma Shri: K Ramasamy, pedagogue and former vice-chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (science and engineering); Othuvaar Thiruthani Swaminathan, Thirumurai bhajan singer (art); Dr Punniamurthy Natesan, retired professor of veterinary clinical pharmacolgy and translational scientist (medicine); Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar, bronze sculptor (art), and R Krishnan, Kurumba painter is awarded posthumously.
Padma Bhushan: SKM Maeilanandhan, industrialist (social work); Vijay Amritraj (sports)