Padma Awards 2026: TN recipients share their message

Veezhinathan Kamakoti, director of IIT-M

In the field of science and technology (Padma Shri)

The award is in recognition of The Shakti Project that we had taken on in 2012-2013. More than 500 people have contributed to this, and I dedicate this to all those who have been with me in this journey. A lot of my PhD students sacrificed multiple multinational company jobs and stuck with me.

When the country felt that we could not make any indigenous chips despite having good design houses, our kids showed that we can do some System On Chips (SOCs) and products.

This is a very big recognition in the field of science and engineering. Essentially, what I have been telling everyone is: start working for the country, develop technologies that are indigenous. Viksit Bharat 2047 needs indigenous technology, and the government is fully supporting it. These steps are extremely crucial to achieve that vision.

As a country with a large population, and Tamil Nadu in particular, we will be playing a very important role in any technology development, provided we get the youngsters to start working on such big projects of national interest.

Next, we are working on an indigenous database project. It’s called Shakti Database. It’s funded by the Ministry of Electronics.