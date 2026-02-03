Rickshaw driver stabs wife, kills self after fight at home in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old autorickshaw driver died by suicide after allegedly stabbing his wife during a domestic quarrel at their residence in Koyambedu on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Devakumar of Nerkundram in Koyambedu. His wife, Sathya (37), who works as a security guard, sustained serious stab wounds and is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Police sources said Devakumar is an alcoholic, which frequently led to disputes at home. On Sunday night, he returned home in an intoxicated state, leading to a heated argument with Sathya. In a fit of rage, Devakumar picked up an 8-inch knife and stabbed her in the abdomen.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and found Sathya bleeding. They immediately rushed her to the hospital and shifted the couple’s two children — a daughter in Class 12 and a son in Class 11 — to a relative’s house for safety. Meanwhile, Devakumar locked himself inside a room. Upon being alerted, Koyambedu police entered the house, forced open the door, and found his body. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.